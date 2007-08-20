|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-09-27 — benzinga.com
What happens to the CEO of a major corporation that suffered what could prove to be the most extreme data breach in history? In the case of Equifax Inc. CEO Richard Smith, then he will leave the company with a $7.6 million bonus, Gadfly's Stephen Gandel reported.
...
If Smith is found to be personally responsible for the data breach then his financial responsibility will be very little, Gandel added. But there is more to the story -- Smith could receive another $11 million in stock bonuses at the end of 2018.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.