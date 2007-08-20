2017-09-27 — zerohedge.com

``As has been leaked previously, the tax plan is anticipated to disclose a 35% individual tax rate (although Congress may push it higher), a tax rate on corporations and pass thrus that will be around 20% and 25% respectively, while doubling the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals. ... In other words, for all the hype, the final Trump tax cut - if it passes - will be a pale shadow of its initial proposal.''

source article

