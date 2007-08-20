|
|
2017-09-27 — bloomberg.com
The world may have already produced the most gold in a year it ever will, according to the chairman of the World Gold Council. Production is likely to plateau at best, before slowly declining as demand rises, especially given global political risks and robust purchases by consumers in India and China, Randall Oliphant said in an interview Monday.
"It's not clear how the whole U.S. political system will play out," said Oliphant, an industry veteran who's been an executive at some of the world's biggest gold miners. "All this uncertainty seems very fertile ground for people to get into gold."''
...
Oliphant's concerns over peak production echoed similar comments at the conference, being held this year in Colorado Springs. David Harquail, chief executive officer of Franco-Nevada Corp., said earlier Monday that the gold industry continues to be in an ex-growth phase where new mining projects are simply replacing older assets that are running out of ore.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.