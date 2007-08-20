2017-09-28 — bevnet.com

Three former employees of antioxidant drink company Bai Brands, LLC have sued the company and its recently departed founder and CEO, Ben Weiss, for allegedly cheating them out of the fair market value of their ownership stakes in the company ahead of its $1.7 billion sale to Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) last November.

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.