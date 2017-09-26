|
Equifax said Tuesday that as a condition of Smith's retirement, he "irrevocably" forfeits any right to a bonus in 2017, an amount that under normal circumstances would have totaled more than $3 million--the bonus he received in 2016--according to the company's retirement policy. But the CEO is still set to collect about $72 million this year alone (including nine months' worth of his $1,450,000 salary), plus another $17.9 million over the next few years.
That's when the rest of Smith's stock compensation hits a few important milestones or "vests," allowing Smith to essentially put it in his bank account. Altogether, it adds up to a total potential paycheck of more than $90.1 million, according to Fortune's calculations based on Equifax securities filings.
After all, the main benefit of Smith retiring from Equifax, as opposed to being fired for cause--besides preserving his dignity--is that he'll get to continue earning his unvested stock compensation, including options and performance-based awards, as though he were still working at the company, according to Equifax policy. That perk, however, could still be revoked.
