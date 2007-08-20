...

instead of boosting Milton Friedman's key money number (M2), the excess monetary base growth went into "excess reserves" -- money the banks hold as deposits, but don't lend out. Money in the warehouse (or in this case, credits on a computer) doesn't boost demand! This is why real GDP and inflation (nominal GDP) never accelerated in line with monetary base growth.

...

The Fed narrative assumes QE worked and then uses questionable economics to explain away anything that does not fit that theory. It blames "mysterious" forces, both strong and weak productivity and claims business under-invested. We've never understood the weak investment argument; why would business leave opportunities on the table by not investing?

Our narrative is far simpler. It looks at M2 growth, gives credit to entrepreneurs, and blames big government. After all, the US economy grew rapidly before 1913 when there was no Fed, and during the 1980s and 90s, when Volcker and Greenspan were not doing QE. And history shows that inventions boost growth, while big government and redistribution harm it. Because it has the fewest assumptions, Occam's Razor suggests this is the more likely hypothesis.