Far from the orderly vote that separatists wanted to stage, the referendum has instead turned into a covert operation to avoid a Madrid-ordered shutdown.

In Barcelona and elsewhere in the region, some residents began occupying schools and other potential polling stations to thwart any attempt by the police to shut them down.

Any clampdown could help nullify Sunday's result, but it could also backfire and prompt frustrated voters to take to the streets. Many now fear violent clashes.