2017-10-02 — cnbc.com
Stockman argued that President Donald Trump's business-friendly tax reform bill, which was unveiled Wednesday, won't prevent a damaging sell-off. He previously said Wall Street is "delusional" for believing it will even be passed.
"This is a fiscal disaster that when they [Wall Street] begin to look at it, they'll see it's not even remotely paid for. This bill will go down for the count," said Stockman.
