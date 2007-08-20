Newly purchased condos that were listed for lease in the second quarter brought their owners a median return of 2.5 percent, according to an analysis released Monday by property-listings website StreetEasy. It's been stuck at that level since the end of last year, the lowest in data going back to 2010. The median yield on relatively risk-free 10-year Treasury notes was 2.25 percent in the second quarter.

"This is the lowest point we've seen in history," Grant Long, a senior economist at StreetEasy, said in an interview. "It's a steady downward trend."

...

The investment thesis had promise in 2011, when rental yields peaked at 3.9 percent in the third quarter. But as developers added ever-pricier units to the skyline and the supply of rentals swelled, income prospects for those who buy and lease out condos have been diminishing fast.

...

In 2011, the median purchase price of condo units that became rentals during the third quarter was $899,000, StreetEasy said. In the second quarter of this year, investors who bought condos to lease out paid almost double that amount -- a median of $1.7 million.