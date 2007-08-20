|
2017-10-03 — go.com
In the last three years alone, more than 200 reports about Paddock's activities, particularly large transactions at casinos, have been filed with law enforcement authorities, ABC News was told.
While some of the reports centered around "suspicious activity," most were "currency transaction reports," which casinos are required to file with the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network when a person withdraws or deposits more than $10,000 in cash.
...
One law enforcement official noted "currency transaction reports" are "not necessarily suspicious," especially "if you're a high roller." As for "suspicious activity reports," 13,736 were filed last year with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, according to Treasury Department statistics.
More than anything else, this probably shows that these sorts of easily-triggered-reports serve overwhelmingly as distracting false-positives...
