2017-10-04 — reuters.com

``Fink said a corporate rate as high as 27 percent could satisfy U.S. businesses' need for tax relief, while avoiding an increase in the federal deficit. "What is being proposed is a pretty large expansion of our deficits," Fink told Bloomberg TV.'' -- The aspect that might be more important is the move to a territorial tax system (that way, companies can be based here and not be taxed on overseas income, at least not by the U.S.). Still, a competitive nominal tax rate still is an attraction. The U.S. has to compare with the likes of the U.K. which is 20%, falling to 18%...