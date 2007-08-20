|
The dot-com bubble during March 2000 to October 2002 saw the Index drop -49%, while the Global Credit Crisis from October 2007 to March 2009 saw an even greater drop of -57%... As the old adage goes, "the bigger they are, the harder they fall". If the S&P loses 57% in the next market crash, that would represent $10 trillion in value lost...
If the coming drop follows that of the recent recession, we can expect an inflow of at least $440 billion into gold stocks. That is a lot of money on the sidelines. And when it begins to pour in, gold stocks will explode.
... if they ever allow it to happen, rather than hyperinflate...
