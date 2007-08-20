...

Just like in 2016 (where the cash deficit was $1 trillion), this past fiscal year saw no major recession. No full-scale war. No financial crisis or bank bailout. It was just another year... business as usual. And yet they still managed to overspend by nearly $1 trillion, with costs exceeding revenue by more than 20% (just like the French in 1788).

...

Congress has already put forward a new spending bill for this Fiscal Year-- another 4+ trillion, not including any emergency spending that might arise (like hurricane relief, for example).

So we're already looking at another nearly $1 trillion loss for the coming fiscal year, especially given that there's almost no growth to tax revenue.