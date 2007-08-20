|
``the tax cuts are mostly about cutting taxes on capital that begets more capital investment. I guess the break for wage-earners is they won't have to go to H&R Block to get their taxes done, because they'll be able to do them themselves on a post card. Some benefit.'' -- Good points in this, though we don't agree with the part about pass-through entity cuts only benefiting the wealthy (what about all those small business owners with S-corps and LLCs? At least, the pass-through benefits could be given a ceiling, or fall at higher income amounts.)
