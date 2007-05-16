2017-10-08 — thetruthaboutmortgage.com

``Put simply, Lennar contributes the 3% and it does not increase the price of the home or add to the mortgage loan balance. Of course, if your mortgage (or home) is more expensive as a result... Anyway, at closing Lennar will pay down the student loan by the agreed upon amount using proceeds from the mortgage transaction.''

