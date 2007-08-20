|
|
2017-10-08 — reuters.com
The subprime lender OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF.N) has put itself up for sale and is running an auction to solicit takeover bids, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The consumer credit firm, which makes car loans and other personal loans, was a unit of a Citigroup Inc subsidiary until SpringLeaf Holdings Inc bought it for more than $4 billion in 2015.
...
Citigroup's former consumer lending arm, CitiFinancial, renamed itself OneMain in 2011 in the wake of the financial crisis.
Presumably this has nothing to do with any sort of market peak of any kind...
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.