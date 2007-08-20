Hand assembly of the Model 3 now seems mainly designed to soothe investors by convincing them that Model 3 "production" has started. What I find so distressing about this is that increasingly, Tesla's actions seem to be governed not by technical necessity but by the need to keep investors sold on Tesla.

...

I think it remains a foregone conclusion that Tesla will not achieve its goal of 5,000 Model 3/week production by the end of the year. But I consider it a distinct possibility that Tesla will not even meet my "Pessimistic Scenario" of 2,500/week by the end of the year.

This will impose even more financial strain on the company and probably necessitate yet another capital raise early next year.