2017-10-10 — independent.co.uk
Theresa May has warned the British public to prepare for crashing out of the EU with no deal, setting out emergency plans to avoid border meltdown for businesses and travellers.
As hopes of an agreement appeared to fade at home and abroad, the Prime Minister -- for the first time -- set out detailed "steps to minimise disruption" on Brexit day in 2019. They included plans for huge inland lorry parks to cope with the lengthy new customs checks that will be needed -- to avoid ports becoming traffic-choked.
The move came as Ms May admitted she expected the deadlocked negotiations to drag on for another year before any possible breakthrough.
