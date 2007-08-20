2017-10-11 — bloomberg.com

``Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said that weak inflation in the U.S. may not be entirely due to temporary factors. Citing inflation expectations surveys, he said they make him "nervous" about some of the explanations for low price growth that focus on temporary factors. He's previously expressed concern that those expectations are becoming entrenched among the public and this could make it harder for the Fed to get inflation back to target.'' -- See also Gold Pops, Dollar Drops As Rate-Hike-Odds Slide After Fed Minutes

