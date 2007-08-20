2017-10-11 — zerohedge.com

``As Kentucky's Governor Matt Bevin and legislators attempt to design a pension reform bill that will save the state's various public pension plans from literally running of cash in "three to five years," or worse yet bankrupting their state, some teachers and other public employees have decided they're not going to wait around to negotiate and instead turned in their retirements notices to lock in their current benefit structures.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.