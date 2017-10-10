2017-10-11 — theintercept.com

``Trump has commodified a vision of ownership that demands that bosses project complete dominance lest they become traitors to both their class and their nation -- and, to the extent that Trump sees himself embodying the national spirit, they are at war with him personally. Through his so-called populist campaign and his TV show "The Apprentice," he's democratized that vision, transforming many of his supporters not into would-be apprentices hoping to learn from the great man, but mini-moguls with their own innate, incontrovertible knowledge about who should be "fired" and under what circumstances. Every viewer a king.''