2017-10-11 — youtube.com

``TYT Politics Contributor Ryan Grim reports on how President Trump's disdain for hedge funds might be Puerto Rico's saving grace (debt forgiveness would stick it to some fellow New Yorkers that he really doesn't like). ''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.