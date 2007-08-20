...

The cycle begins with small-time investors such as Schild, who's bought more than 30 waterlogged houses for an average $175,000 apiece. Then Wall Street swoops in. Gary Beasley, former chief executive officer of Waypoint Homes, also sees an opportunity. He's pitching private equity firms and pension funds on the potential profit in buying flooded homes, repairing them, and renting them back to homeowners.

Bain Capital LP and billionaire Marc Benioff, co-founder of Salesforce.com Inc., are backing Beasley's two-year-old company, Roofstock Inc. It runs a website where investors can buy and sell single-family rental properties. Beasley thinks owner-occupants may be interested in selling there, too, and that flooded neighborhoods are the Next Big Thing. "It's much like the housing crisis, when the institutional guys came in to buy homes nobody wanted," he says. Like other investors, Beasley and Schild view themselves as helping homeowners to move on and Houston to rebuild.