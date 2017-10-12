|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-10-13 — cnbc.com
As congressional Republicans and the Trump administration attempt to overhaul the nation's tax code, much of the attention will be focused on changes that will end popular tax breaks to help pay for the revenue lost from lowering tax rates.
Among those in the plan's crosshairs is a long-standing provision that lets you deduct from your reported income the money you pay in state and local taxes on income, real estate or sales of big-ticket items.
...
Proponents of the deduction have long argued that, without it, taxpayers would be hit twice for each dollar of income, by their state and by the U.S. Treasury. Opponents argue that the deduction benefits the richest taxpayers at the expense of those with lower incomes, or who don't own a home or make large purchases that carry a big sales tax.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.