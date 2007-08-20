...

[As the article says:] "Aided by an 8% drop in the U.S. currency, the dollar-denominated capitalization of worldwide shares appreciated in 2017 by an amount -- $20 trillion -- that is comparable to the total value of all equities nine years ago. And yet skeptics still abound, pointing to stretched valuations or policy uncertainty from Washington to Brussels. "

$20 trillion. That's a lot of dough. It's what all equities in the world combined were `worth' 9 years ago. It's also, oh irony, awfully close to the total increase in central bank balance sheets, through QE etc. Might the two be related in any way?''