2017-10-13 — theautomaticearth.com
"The Cost of Missing the Market Boom is Skyrocketing", says a Bloomberg headline today. That must be the scariest headline I've seen in quite a while. For starters, it's misleading, because people who `missed' the boom haven't lost anything other than virtual wealth, which is also the only thing those who haven't `missed' it, have acquired.
[As the article says:] "Aided by an 8% drop in the U.S. currency, the dollar-denominated capitalization of worldwide shares appreciated in 2017 by an amount -- $20 trillion -- that is comparable to the total value of all equities nine years ago. And yet skeptics still abound, pointing to stretched valuations or policy uncertainty from Washington to Brussels. "
$20 trillion. That's a lot of dough. It's what all equities in the world combined were `worth' 9 years ago. It's also, oh irony, awfully close to the total increase in central bank balance sheets, through QE etc. Might the two be related in any way?''
