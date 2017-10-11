The most far-reaching element of the order instructs a trio of Cabinet departments to rewrite federal rules for "association health plans" -- a form of insurance in which small businesses of a similar type band together through an association to negotiate health benefits. These plans have had to meet coverage requirements and consumer protections under the 2010 health-care law, but the administration is likely to exempt them from those rules and let such plans be sold from state to state without insurance licenses in each one.