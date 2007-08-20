|
|
2017-10-13 — seekingalpha.com
``As central bank officials try to thwart the virtual currency, it appears to be having the opposite effect... The fear of a weakening currency has pushed Russian and Chinese investors into Bitcoin. Those who are invested in China and Russia, upon seeing the local exchange rate weaken, want to get their money out fast before they lose any more on the conversion back to dollars.''
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.