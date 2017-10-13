2017-10-14 — wordpress.com

``Incredibly, though, our government, egged on by ideologues on its own back benches, has been talking up the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, apparently as a negotiating ploy to make the EU realise that we are serious about walking away. Almost as soon as the no-deal idea was suggested, Philip Hammond said that he was not willing to set aside any money to fund it. In any organisation, that's a sure-fire sign of a project that's going nowhere. If the finance director won't even stump up the cash for the planning phase, you might as well forget the whole thing. Mr Hammond said that he would wait until "the very last moment" before committing any money to prepare for a no-deal scenario. Which means it's not going to happen because the very last moment passed some time ago, most probably before we even had the referendum.''