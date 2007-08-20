|
|
2017-10-14 — theatlantic.com
... even if Trump's gambit to decertify and threaten the JCPOA did some harm to Iran, the international reaction would produce far less net economic and diplomatic pressure on Iran than existed before the JCPOA was finalized. And it is literally insane to believe that it is possible to produce 150 percent of the current deal with 50, 70, or even 99 percent of the leverage the United States possessed in 2015. It simply ignores the laws of diplomatic physics. ...
... Trump's move to decertify could end up the way his push for health-care reform did--with a whole lot of posturing and debate and false starts in Congress, and little to show for it. It could amount to Trump head-faking to a campaign promise and making a political statement about the folly of his predecessor without actually undoing that predecessor's policy.
... The gambit could also backfire in the opposite direction--by blowing up the Iran deal even if that's not what Trump wants. The elaborate decertification plan "suggests an elegance of plotting that the administration has given little evidence of possessing," Kori Schake writes in The Atlantic. "Congress is unlikely to trust the president enough to make a brave choice--which remaining in the agreement after the president decertifies it would be--they suspect he would then publicly castigate them for."
