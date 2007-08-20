... Trump's move to decertify could end up the way his push for health-care reform did--with a whole lot of posturing and debate and false starts in Congress, and little to show for it. It could amount to Trump head-faking to a campaign promise and making a political statement about the folly of his predecessor without actually undoing that predecessor's policy.

... The gambit could also backfire in the opposite direction--by blowing up the Iran deal even if that's not what Trump wants. The elaborate decertification plan "suggests an elegance of plotting that the administration has given little evidence of possessing," Kori Schake writes in The Atlantic. "Congress is unlikely to trust the president enough to make a brave choice--which remaining in the agreement after the president decertifies it would be--they suspect he would then publicly castigate them for."