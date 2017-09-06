|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-10-14 — wordpress.com
Before we have even taken back control, a lot of EU migrants have decided to leave anyway... Will there be plenty of British workers waiting to fill their jobs? Probably not. The idea that there is an army of workless people in the UK is even more out-of-date. The UK-born working-age population is no longer increasing. According to some estimates it has already peaked.
...
The government may be hell-bent on reducing the number of low-skill migrants but it isn't telling us how it plans to deal with the consequences. People might not complain too much when they can't get salad on a hot day but when their hospital is full and they can't get help for their elderly relatives they will blame the government.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.