The land of the permanent renter: More single family homes are now rentals with households moving less
2017-10-15 — doctorhousingbubble.com
``There has been a massive trend towards renting. The vast majority of household growth since the housing bubble imploded has been with rental households... Many households used renting as a bridge before venturing out and buying a home. But more people are renting and staying put... in terms of how many SFRs are rented as a percentage of the entire SFR pool, this is an increase of 50% from the 1980s.''
