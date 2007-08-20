2017-10-15 — doctorhousingbubble.com

``There has been a massive trend towards renting. The vast majority of household growth since the housing bubble imploded has been with rental households... Many households used renting as a bridge before venturing out and buying a home. But more people are renting and staying put... in terms of how many SFRs are rented as a percentage of the entire SFR pool, this is an increase of 50% from the 1980s.''