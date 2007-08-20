|
A flawed argument used by Warren Buffett could be setting stocks up for 'one of the worst disasters in history'
2017-10-16 — businessinsider.com
Speaking in an interview with CNBC on October 3, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said, "Valuations make sense with interest rates where they are."
"It's an incomplete sentence ," Hussman wrote in a recent blog post. "Unfortunately, the convenience of investing-by-slogan, rather than carefully thinking about finance and examining evidence, is currently leading investors into what is likely to be one of the worst disasters in the history of the U.S. stock market."
Hussman calculates that stock valuations are stretched 175% above their historic norms, and predicts the S&P 500 will see negative total returns over the next 10 to 12 years. Along the way, the benchmark index will experience an interim loss of more than 60%, he estimates.''
