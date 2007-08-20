According to The Real Deal, "The 44-story tower was built in 1990 as the headquarters of German publisher Bertelsmann. In 2006, Vornado Realty Trust bought the retail space for $260 million. A year later, Harry Macklowe paid the Blackstone Group $830 million for the office portion of the property. Macklowe lost the property to his lender, Deutsche Bank, which sold it to CBRE Global Investors."

... In 2010, a 49 percent stake in the property was purchased by HSBC, in a deal that valued the office space at $520 million. Then in 2011 the remaining 51 percent was acquired in a deal valuing it at $660 million, respectively. Adobe Systems, Viacom, Verizon, Pillsbury Winthrop and Duane Morris are among the tenants of the building.

We expect the results will not be great. The commercial market is definitely on the rocks, and an office tower just a flew blocks north of Times Square -- recently financed -- is already distressed (reported a few months ago).