``"We're not going to put conditions on it," Cohn told Yahoo Finance. "We need to get the money back into the United States. There's trillions of dollars offshore." Cohn said he's okay with companies using the money as they wish. "If they buy back stock, okay so they buy back stock," he said. "That means the government collects a tax on the capital gains or the ordinary income from whoever they buyback stock from. Let's call it 23.6%. The government gets 23.6%."''