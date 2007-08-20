2017-10-18 — bloomberg.com

``Veteran investor Marc Faber left the boards of money manager Sprott Inc. and mining companies Novagold Resources Inc. and Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. after he claimed in his newsletter this month that "the U.S. would look like Zimbabwe" if it had been settled by black people instead of whites... In a 15-page edition of his investor letter, "The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report," Faber argued against the removal of confederate statues, saying the "only crime" of the men those monuments honored was to defend slavery and that the controversy distracts from more important debates. '' -- Perhaps defending those who defended slavery is the "distraction"... too bad, Marc. We liked occasionally running your MARKET COMMENTARY... too bad you strayed from your zone of expertise...