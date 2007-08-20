2017-10-18 — reuters.com

``Those hoping for greater generosity on the part of the remaining rich countries are likely to be disappointed. With German Chancellor Angela Merkel weakened following her poor performance in the federal election, Germany will be even more tight-fisted than before in its efforts to avoid anything that smacks even faintly of a "transfer union." Yet if the poorer countries receive less, that will sharpen the north-south divide that emerged so starkly during the euro crisis when countries such as Finland resented having to contribute to bailouts -- especially to Greece -- while southern states smarted at the imposition of austerity. And it will exacerbate tensions with eastern countries such as Poland that are big beneficiaries from the EU budget... once Britain leaves, the bickering over money will begin -- and the push toward a stronger union could be tougher than ever to achieve.''