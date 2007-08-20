Great compilation today by Raul Illargi. On the derivatives-clearing issue:

Calling into question the continuity of tens of thousands of derivative contracts , [Carney] stated that it was "pretty clear they will no longer be valid", that this "could only be solved by both sides" and has been "underappreciated" by Europe . Carney had a snipe at Europe for its lack of preparation "We are prepared as we should be for the possibility of a hard exit without any transition...there has been much less of that done in the European Union." ... Shifting clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the European continent would require banks to set aside far more cash to insure trades against defaults, a cost that would be passed on to companies, a global derivatives industry body says. [..]The London Stock Exchange's subsidiary LCH currently clears the bulk of euro-denominated swaps, a derivative contract that helps companies guard against unexpected moves in interest rates or currencies.

And on Dalio's bets against the Eurozone: