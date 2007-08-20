Great compilation today by Raul Illargi. On the derivatives-clearing issue:
Calling into question the continuity of tens of thousands of derivative contracts , [Carney] stated that it was "pretty clear they will no longer be valid", that this "could only be solved by both sides" and has been "underappreciated" by Europe . Carney had a snipe at Europe for its lack of preparation "We are prepared as we should be for the possibility of a hard exit without any transition...there has been much less of that done in the European Union."
...
Shifting clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the European continent would require banks to set aside far more cash to insure trades against defaults, a cost that would be passed on to companies, a global derivatives industry body says. [..]The London Stock Exchange's subsidiary LCH currently clears the bulk of euro-denominated swaps, a derivative contract that helps companies guard against unexpected moves in interest rates or currencies.
And on Dalio's bets against the Eurozone:
Dalio doesn't call the bluff of Italy, and this is not just like George Soros' shorting the British pound in 1992, he's calling out the entire EU and its financial system. He's saying I don't believe you can keep up the charade. He's making a mockery of Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes".
So what are Rome, Brussels and Frankfurt going to do? They can't ignore the no. 1 hedge fund forever. They will have to pump money into Italy, in large amounts. Merkel won't like that, neither will her new coalition partner FDP, and the Bundesbank may start legal action.
...
Bridgewater didn't enter that theater for nothing. $1.85 billion is not chump change for them. Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Carlo Messina may have said that Dalio will lose his bets, but according to the IMF Italy's non-performing loans levels were €356 billion at the end of June 2016, which is 18% of total loans for Italian banks, 20% of Italy's GDP and one-third of total Eurozone NPLs. Intesa Sanpaolo holds a nice chunk of that.