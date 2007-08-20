|
Relevant:
2017-10-20 — bloomberg.com
There could be some awkward moments if Powell is selected and sits down with Republican Banking Committee members Toomey of Pennsylvania and Dean Heller of Nevada, both of whom voted against him in the past. The two were among 20 Republicans who opposed him in 2012 when he was confirmed to complete an unexpired Fed term. Powell was opposed by 23 Republicans, including Crapo, South Carolina's Tim Scott and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell when he was confirmed for a full 14-year term in 2014.
... Powell has been criticized by Republicans for failing to stand up to Daniel Tarullo, the former Fed governor who pushed for tougher oversight as the central bank's point man on financial regulation. He is also opposed by conservatives who would like to see a more hawkish, rules-based monetary policy.
