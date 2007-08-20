...

The GOP budget compromise took shape Thursday evening. It allows for more defense spending in the first year, in line with the House budget, according to a Republican aide. It eliminates House language to expedite $203 billion in entitlement savings, while leaving in place Senate language that would allow drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Senate Democrats tried without success to strip out the drilling provision.

On taxes, the compromise would keep the Senate's language allowing tax cuts that add up to $1.5 trillion to the deficit, not including the effects of economic growth, according to the aide. The House plan had required tax changes not to lose revenue.