|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-10-21 — cnn.com
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Saturday that his government was seeking to remove the leaders of Catalonia's regional government from power and call new elections as soon as possible.
The unprecedented measures -- intended to end Catalan leaders' independence bid -- would be taken under Article 155 of the Spanish constitution and must be sent to the Spanish Senate for approval. This would happen within the next week, Rajoy said.
...
On Thursday, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont threatened that the wealthy northeastern region could formally declare independence if the Spanish government did not engage in dialogue.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.