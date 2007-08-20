Lombardy and Veneto, regions that are both run by the once openly secessionist Lega Nord party, are holding non-binding votes which the party hopes will deliver it a mandate to negotiate better financial deals from Rome.

Unlike the Spanish region of Catalonia, which held an independence referendum on Oct. 1 despite it being ruled unconstitutional, the Italian referendums are within the law... The referendum results are not binding, and some of the Lega's political opponents say it is a waste of time and money. Under Italy's constitution, regions can enter into negotiations at any time with Rome to take on more functions from the center.