2017-10-22 — reuters.com
Two wealthy regions of northern Italy began voting on Sunday in referendums for autonomy, ballots that could fan regional tensions in Europe at a time when neighboring Spain is striving to prevent Catalonia from breaking away.
Lombardy and Veneto, regions that are both run by the once openly secessionist Lega Nord party, are holding non-binding votes which the party hopes will deliver it a mandate to negotiate better financial deals from Rome.
Unlike the Spanish region of Catalonia, which held an independence referendum on Oct. 1 despite it being ruled unconstitutional, the Italian referendums are within the law... The referendum results are not binding, and some of the Lega's political opponents say it is a waste of time and money. Under Italy's constitution, regions can enter into negotiations at any time with Rome to take on more functions from the center.
