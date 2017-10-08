And because of the first problem -- the lack of new ideas in the room -- you don't know how to solve this. Your best idea for social inequality: universal basic income, where the wealth of the billionaires will continue to grow, but don't worry, the rest of the serfs (who are otherwise unable to do any work!) will receive a daily stipend.

To you, in the words of one Silicon Valley investor, this seems like "the only logical conclusion." To the average person, this seems like the height of arrogance. People are uncomfortable with universal basic income because you're essentially saying their labor isn't worth anything -- but you don't see it!