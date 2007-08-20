2017-10-25 — ml-implode.com

``Did President Trump place Chad on his list of travel banned countries for some underlying and unknown reason? Or, was what happened to our troops in Niger simply an unavoidable tragedy? Whose idea was it to place Chad on that list, thus seriously damaging our relationship with an important ally in our ongoing war on terror? ''

