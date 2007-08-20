|
|
Trump travel-banned Chad. Chad pulled troops from Niger. Then Four American Troops Were Killed. | Mandelman Matters
2017-10-25 — ml-implode.com
``Did President Trump place Chad on his list of travel banned countries for some underlying and unknown reason? Or, was what happened to our troops in Niger simply an unavoidable tragedy? Whose idea was it to place Chad on that list, thus seriously damaging our relationship with an important ally in our ongoing war on terror? ''
