The Senate's plan calls for $473 billion in cuts from Medicare over 10 years and more than $1 trillion from Medicaid, which shouldn't be making anyone happy. However, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate, the bill will also cut spending by more than $5 trillion over the next 10 years, although details are missing.

With the mid-term elections now only a year away, Republicans are clearly desperate. Having failed in their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, and with no other legislative accomplishments to speak of, they are understandably worried about losing the majority in the House of Representatives next fall.

My point here is that when Republicans were trying to repeal Obamacare, voters made their voices heard, and both attempts failed as a result. This time around, we shouldn't expect the GOP to make the same mistakes they made last time around. In fact, we should expect Republicans to make almost any deal if doing so will make the bill pass.