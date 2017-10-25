|
... the mercurial Manhattan condo market got the better of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. The billionaire cabinet head sold his 5,573-square-foot penthouse at the Briarcliff for $15.95 million, a $2 million loss on what he paid a decade ago, records filed with the city show.
Ross, who made his money investing in distressed assets, bought the duplex at 171 West 57th Street for $18 million ... in 2007, according to records. He first tried selling the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home for $21 million in 2015, but slashed the price after failing to attract a buyer.
