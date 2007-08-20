2017-10-26 — bloomberg.com

``"Today Xi is celebrated in media reports, but when future historians look back, he will be blamed for recklessly building the Chinese economy on a foundation of sand," Bass, founder of Hayman Capital Management, said in an email Wednesday. "Xi desperately seeks credibility, but true developed economies do not impose severe capital controls or move short-term rates hundreds of basis points overnight in attempts to manipulate their own currency."''

