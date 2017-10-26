|
2017-10-26
The House of Representatives narrowly passed a budget resolution Thursday that clears the path for Congress to fast-track tax reform legislation... The budget includes reconciliation rules that will allow the Senate to pass tax reform with only a simple majority rather than the usual 60 to overcome a filibuster.
The state and local tax deduction was one of the earliest deductions that Republicans announced would be eliminated, and the uproar was swift. The House GOP is expected to unveil text of its bill next week, and members warn that there will be a dozen more changes to the tax code that will upset members and various constituencies.
