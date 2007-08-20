2017-10-26 — arabnews.com

`` On Tuesday Saudi Arabia announced plans to build a $500 billion mega city powered by robotics and renewables on the country's Red Sea coast. Majid Alghaslan, a young Saudi chairing a growing company in energy services and innovative technologies said: "Saudi Arabia is in the midst of an unprecedented economic, social, and development-accelerated transformation and it's now clear that it's more open than ever for business, especially for dreamers, and it is all in the context of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030."''

