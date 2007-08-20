2017-10-27 — reuters.com

``Catalonia's leader Carles Puigdemont on Thursday said he would not hold a new regional election to break the deadlock between Madrid and separatists wanting to split from Spain, sharpening a political crisis that could turn into direct confrontation.''

