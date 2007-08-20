2017-10-27 — realinvestmentadvice.com

``... while the Fed is currently "discussing" the reduction of their balance sheet beginning in October, they actually haven't. In fact, just last week the Fed increased their balance sheet by over $13.5 billion dollars. No wonder the stock market shot higher... "What does the Fed know that we don't." [Possibly] they're seeing something that worries them, and they're holding off for now to get a clearer picture. But I doubt this because their decision to commence the QE-unwind on October 1 was unanimous, and since then nothing of enough enormity has changed... The reason I say that is because the yield curve seems to be sniffing out something...''